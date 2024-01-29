Fallout From Europe's Unwise Decisions Regarding Azerbaijan: Meps Due For Mental Check?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Recently,
Azerbaijan has been dealing with more and more provocations
orchestrated by various European officials. The latest hit came
with PACE deciding not to give the green light to the credentials
of the Azerbaijani delegation. Upon catching wind of such
intentions, the Azerbaijani side promptly opted out of cooperating
with this organization and bid farewell to PACE. What's driving
European MPs to make these anti-Azerbaijani moves, and are they
really on the right track?
Take, for instance, Frank Schwabe, Head of the German delegation
in PACE, the same one who rattled off these so-called reasons why
Azerbaijani MPs should be shown the exit in PACE. Not only do these
biased allegations he read out have zero connection with reality,
but what really boggles the mind is how deeply this German MP is
invested in the situation in Azerbaijan. Given everything unfolding
in Germany right now - sky-high fuel prices, the migrant issue, and
a bunch more - hundreds are hitting the streets in protest. But
what's the crux of Schwabe's life struggle? Without a doubt, it's
the "persecution" of Armenians by Azerbaijan.
There's this feeling that Schwabe might be dealing with some
kind of manic syndromes. Is it an obsession or an illness? It's
like all his actions are aimed at causing maximum harm to
Azerbaijan. He seems unaware of what he's saying and the context;
there's this unexplainable hatred towards Azerbaijan in his words.
Clearly, his problems have an intellectual and psychological
nature.
Then we've got another crusader for Armenian rights, Josep
Borrell. The EU's High Representative is often in the limelight
commenting on the Armenian population's status in Karabakh, all the
while changing his tune. Today there are supposedly 100,000 of
them; tomorrow, it's magically 150,000 according to Borrell. On top
of that, he keeps expressing concern about Azerbaijan's alleged
ambition to basically invade Armenia - a desire that seems to exist
solely in Borrell's own mind.
MEPs are openly throwing their weight behind Karabakh
separatists, both in words and deeds. Many of these
parliamentarians jet off to Yerevan, the current separatists' HQ,
engaging in discussions - though it's a stretch to call them that -
at an official level. Some of them have even felt the heat from
their compatriots, expressing discontent about their income's
origin and true loyalty.
The most hair-raising part? This unbridled support for Armenians
is happening at the crème de la crème level of European
institutions. In October, shortly after Baku's anti-terror measures
in Karabakh, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola
urged Europe to cut ties completely with gas supplies from
Azerbaijan. For someone who should be a level-headed
decision-maker, holding a pivotal role in European organizations,
making such statements seems out of place. While some officials are
busy negotiating a doubling of energy resource supplies, others are
simultaneously calling for a complete economic break-up with Baku.
Where's the common sense in all this?
It seems like corruption, personal agendas, nationalistic
streaks, and a penchant for discussing any problem but their own
have become the cornerstone of these European institutions. Those
ceaseless resolutions European deputies brandish in Baku's face -
what's their endgame?
In one of his recent speeches, President Ilham Aliyev noted that
the European Parliament has turned into a group of very
irresponsible people.
"Some of them, I think, behave like maniacs, because of their
anti-Azerbaijani sentiments and statements are beyond any normal
psychological status of a human being. I want to use maximum
diplomatic vocabulary. So, what can we do? They adopted, I think,
more than 10 anti-Azerbaijan resolutions. One more, one less
doesn't make any difference for us. It is regretful, and what we
regret most of all is that – we don't consider all the members of
European Union – but those who are organizing anti-Azerbaijani
orchestra, they brainwash the others. And I think, this also
reflects that the European Parliament needs to address its own
issues with corruption, first before accusing someone of any
wrongdoing," President Ilham Aliyev said.
Indeed, what can you say about the soundness of decision-making
in various European structures when they're populated by
individuals whose mental state raises a slew of questions? It might
be high time to tell them - don't fixate so much on what'll get
sorted out even without you; get yourselves checked out by a doctor
instead.
