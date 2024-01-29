Fallout From Europe's Unwise Decisions Regarding Azerbaijan: Meps Due For Mental Check?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Recently, Azerbaijan has been dealing with more and more provocations orchestrated by various European officials. The latest hit came with PACE deciding not to give the green light to the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation. Upon catching wind of such intentions, the Azerbaijani side promptly opted out of cooperating with this organization and bid farewell to PACE. What's driving European MPs to make these anti-Azerbaijani moves, and are they really on the right track?

Take, for instance, Frank Schwabe, Head of the German delegation in PACE, the same one who rattled off these so-called reasons why Azerbaijani MPs should be shown the exit in PACE. Not only do these biased allegations he read out have zero connection with reality, but what really boggles the mind is how deeply this German MP is invested in the situation in Azerbaijan. Given everything unfolding in Germany right now - sky-high fuel prices, the migrant issue, and a bunch more - hundreds are hitting the streets in protest. But what's the crux of Schwabe's life struggle? Without a doubt, it's the "persecution" of Armenians by Azerbaijan.

There's this feeling that Schwabe might be dealing with some kind of manic syndromes. Is it an obsession or an illness? It's like all his actions are aimed at causing maximum harm to Azerbaijan. He seems unaware of what he's saying and the context; there's this unexplainable hatred towards Azerbaijan in his words. Clearly, his problems have an intellectual and psychological nature.

Then we've got another crusader for Armenian rights, Josep Borrell. The EU's High Representative is often in the limelight commenting on the Armenian population's status in Karabakh, all the while changing his tune. Today there are supposedly 100,000 of them; tomorrow, it's magically 150,000 according to Borrell. On top of that, he keeps expressing concern about Azerbaijan's alleged ambition to basically invade Armenia - a desire that seems to exist solely in Borrell's own mind.

MEPs are openly throwing their weight behind Karabakh separatists, both in words and deeds. Many of these parliamentarians jet off to Yerevan, the current separatists' HQ, engaging in discussions - though it's a stretch to call them that - at an official level. Some of them have even felt the heat from their compatriots, expressing discontent about their income's origin and true loyalty.

The most hair-raising part? This unbridled support for Armenians is happening at the crème de la crème level of European institutions. In October, shortly after Baku's anti-terror measures in Karabakh, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola urged Europe to cut ties completely with gas supplies from Azerbaijan. For someone who should be a level-headed decision-maker, holding a pivotal role in European organizations, making such statements seems out of place. While some officials are busy negotiating a doubling of energy resource supplies, others are simultaneously calling for a complete economic break-up with Baku. Where's the common sense in all this?

It seems like corruption, personal agendas, nationalistic streaks, and a penchant for discussing any problem but their own have become the cornerstone of these European institutions. Those ceaseless resolutions European deputies brandish in Baku's face - what's their endgame?

In one of his recent speeches, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the European Parliament has turned into a group of very irresponsible people.

"Some of them, I think, behave like maniacs, because of their anti-Azerbaijani sentiments and statements are beyond any normal psychological status of a human being. I want to use maximum diplomatic vocabulary. So, what can we do? They adopted, I think, more than 10 anti-Azerbaijan resolutions. One more, one less doesn't make any difference for us. It is regretful, and what we regret most of all is that – we don't consider all the members of European Union – but those who are organizing anti-Azerbaijani orchestra, they brainwash the others. And I think, this also reflects that the European Parliament needs to address its own issues with corruption, first before accusing someone of any wrongdoing," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Indeed, what can you say about the soundness of decision-making in various European structures when they're populated by individuals whose mental state raises a slew of questions? It might be high time to tell them - don't fixate so much on what'll get sorted out even without you; get yourselves checked out by a doctor instead.