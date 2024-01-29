Deadline For Notifying Voters Related To Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan Closes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The deadline for
precinct election commissions to distribute notifications to voters
about the date, time and place (address) of voting in connection
with the upcoming early presidential election in Azerbaijan will
expire this week, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent
Media Center.
The above steps must be completed before January 31.
Thus, seven days before election day, precinct election
commissions must notify voters of the date, time, and location
(address) of voting.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan launched the
"Election 2024" Independent Media Center.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.