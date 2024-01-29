Deadline For Notifying Voters Related To Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan Closes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The deadline for precinct election commissions to distribute notifications to voters about the date, time and place (address) of voting in connection with the upcoming early presidential election in Azerbaijan will expire this week, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The above steps must be completed before January 31.

Thus, seven days before election day, precinct election commissions must notify voters of the date, time, and location (address) of voting.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan launched the "Election 2024" Independent Media Center.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

