PACE Leadership Backs Ungrounded Initiative By German MP - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. While the
unfounded initiative was formally presented by German MP Frank
Schwabe, it is known that the leadership of the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is the driving force
behind this matter, merely using the guise of socialist
representation, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Sevinj Huseynova
told Trend .
She pointed out that certain European states have recently
engaged in a smear campaign against Azerbaijan.
"Some Western countries and organizations are deeply concerned
about the international recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity, the establishing of its sovereignty, and the upholding
of constitutional order throughout the country," the MP said.
Huseynova also highlighted that the initiative by MPs to
challenge powers of attorney on substantive grounds was proposed by
Frank Schwabe, the leader of the Socialists' political group, and
the proposal received approval.
"Since Azerbaijan joined PACE in 2001, there has been a
perception that pro-Armenian and Islamophobic elements within the
organization have instrumentalized it against Azerbaijan. The
recent non-confirmation of the credentials of the Azerbaijani
delegation during the first meeting of the organization's winter
session on January 22 is viewed as another instance of biased
treatment towards Azerbaijan," she added.
"France and Germany's protective posture towards Armenia is not
coincidence. The politicians in power in these nations, aided by
financial backing from the Armenian lobby and diaspora, are viewed
as betraying core ideals. The adoption of the motion by German MP
Frank Schwabe, emphasizing the inadmissibility of certifying the
authority of the Azerbaijani delegation im PACE, is considered an
indication of this unpleasant reality," Huseynova said.
According to her, this stance presented in PACE is designed to
undermine the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"Some politicians seem to identify more with Armenian interests
than even the Armenians themselves. For instance, figures like
French President Emmanuel Macron and those who share his views
persist in maintaining their anti-Azerbaijani, Islamophobic, and
anti-Turkic positions," the MP added.
"Western states, which remained silent for three decades
regarding the violated rights, territorial integrity, and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan, are now actively advocating for Armenia.
They even attempt to portray the voluntary departure of Armenians
from Karabakh as an accusation of ethnic cleansing against
Azerbaijan. However, these same states turned a blind eye to the
hardships inflicted upon the Azerbaijani people by Armenia in the
early 90s," she said.
"The present stance of the West and its seemingly hypocritical
organizations, which remained silent and indifferent, ignoring the
Khojaly genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced deportation of
Azerbaijanis, while failing to react to Armenia's occupation of
Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years, is undeniably
hypocritical.," Huseynova added.
The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were
challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session.
Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to
deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan
allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh".
Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not
invited" to observe the presidential elections to be held on
February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a
one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist
measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.
