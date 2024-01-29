OSCE/ODIHR Observe Presidential Poll Preparations In Azerbaijan's Beylagan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Two observers
from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights
(ODIHR), Evgeny Loginov and Lars Nyholm, followed the election
preparations in Beylagan District, Chairman of the District
Election Commission (DEC) Zakir Valishov told "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center, Trend reports.
A total of 54,562 registered voters in Beylagan electoral
district No. 83 are eligible to cast their votes at 59 polling
stations.
The chairman of the DEC mentioned that out of the total
registered voters, 2,354 individuals will be exercising their
voting rights for the first time. Additionally, the district has
three registered voters who are over a hundred years old, with the
oldest voter being 108-year-old Mulukha Ismayilova.
Zakir Valishov emphasized that to facilitate the voting rights
of individuals with physical disabilities, ramps have been
installed at 26 polling stations.
"Efforts are underway to hold the presidential election in
conformity with transparent and democratic standards. Campaign
boards have been installed at all voting sites, and additional
precautions have been taken to protect the security of campaign
materials. Seven polling booths have web cams installed, and there
are 719 registered observers in the district," the chairman
said.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
