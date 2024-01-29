CEC Chairman Counts Registered Observers For Nearing Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Approximately 80,000 observers have been registered in relation to the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

He highlighted that more than 6,300 polling stations have been established in Azerbaijan.

"Each polling location has a maximum of 15 observers. The major goal is to guarantee that observers are proactive and have the authority to interfere in certain situations," Panahov emphasized.

The chairman added that the tally of international observers has now reached 800.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

