CEC Chairman Counts Registered Observers For Nearing Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Approximately
80,000 observers have been registered in relation to the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir
Panahov, Trend reports,
referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
He highlighted that more than 6,300 polling stations have been
established in Azerbaijan.
"Each polling location has a maximum of 15 observers. The major
goal is to guarantee that observers are proactive and have the
authority to interfere in certain situations," Panahov
emphasized.
The chairman added that the tally of international observers has
now reached 800.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
