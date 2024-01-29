Kazakhstan's FM Arrives On Visit To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Deputy Prime
Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived on a
visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
In accordance with the visit program, Nurtleu will hold
negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev and will
be received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.
The minister began his visit by participating in a wreath-laying
ceremony at the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex, dedicated to the
victims of the repressions [by Soviet authorities], and at the
grave of the famous Kyrgyz poet Chinghiz Aitmatov.
