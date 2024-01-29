               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan's FM Arrives On Visit To Kyrgyzstan


1/29/2024 9:34:40 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived on a visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

In accordance with the visit program, Nurtleu will hold negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev and will be received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The minister began his visit by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex, dedicated to the victims of the repressions [by Soviet authorities], and at the grave of the famous Kyrgyz poet Chinghiz Aitmatov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search