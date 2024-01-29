Central Asia Advances In Digitalizing Customs Transit System - IRU (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Central Asia has
demonstrated substantial progress in digitizing all facets of the
TIR system (international customs transit system) and establishing
dedicated lanes for secure transportation, Umberto de Pretto,
Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU),
told Trend .
"These lanes allow customs authorities to optimize transit flows
with strong risk management mechanisms, elevating transit security
and facilitation to a new level. The future of road transport is
digital, and nobody understands this better than Central Asian
countries. Together with our members and the support of development
partners, IRU digitalized the user side of TIR procedures in all
Central Asian countries," he said.
De Pretto mentioned that other initiatives of the IRU include
using advanced electronic information (TIR-EPD). IRU ensures
through its IT tools that any TIR operator can send information to
customs in advance for risk assessment. Other solutions, such as
e-queuing mechanisms in combination with secure parking areas, will
also help maximize and better manage transport flows.
"IRU is now working with UNECE on implementing eTIR in Central
Asia and conducting eTIR operations between Türkiye and the
Caucasus in 2024," he said.
De Pretto believes that governments need to start by
implementing legislation, such as the UN e-CMR Protocol, to allow
and enable their use by logistics companies and exporters. A swift
transition from paper documents to a digital exchange of data on
transit, transport, and customs procedures, as well as permits and
visas, has never been more urgent.
