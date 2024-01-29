               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Central Asia Advances In Digitalizing Customs Transit System - IRU (Exclusive)


1/29/2024 9:34:39 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Central Asia has demonstrated substantial progress in digitizing all facets of the TIR system (international customs transit system) and establishing dedicated lanes for secure transportation, Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), told Trend .

"These lanes allow customs authorities to optimize transit flows with strong risk management mechanisms, elevating transit security and facilitation to a new level. The future of road transport is digital, and nobody understands this better than Central Asian countries. Together with our members and the support of development partners, IRU digitalized the user side of TIR procedures in all Central Asian countries," he said.

De Pretto mentioned that other initiatives of the IRU include using advanced electronic information (TIR-EPD). IRU ensures through its IT tools that any TIR operator can send information to customs in advance for risk assessment. Other solutions, such as e-queuing mechanisms in combination with secure parking areas, will also help maximize and better manage transport flows.

"IRU is now working with UNECE on implementing eTIR in Central Asia and conducting eTIR operations between Türkiye and the Caucasus in 2024," he said.

De Pretto believes that governments need to start by implementing legislation, such as the UN e-CMR Protocol, to allow and enable their use by logistics companies and exporters. A swift transition from paper documents to a digital exchange of data on transit, transport, and customs procedures, as well as permits and visas, has never been more urgent.

