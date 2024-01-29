Italy's Spending On Azerbaijani Gas Surges

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Italy has
recorded a significant increase in spending on natural gas imports
from Azerbaijan, reaching 619.2 million euros in November 2023,
compared to 364.2 million euros in October, Eurostat, the European
Union's statistical office, told Trend .
This notable surge represents a month-on-month growth of over 70
percent.
This is while gas imports dropped from 881.2 million cubic
meters in October to 838.2 million cubic meters in November,
showing a 5.1 percent decrease.
Over the first 11 months of 2023, Italy's cumulative gas imports
from Azerbaijan totaled 8.5 billion cubic meters, equivalent to a
value exceeding 4.6 billion euros.
Azerbaijan initiated gas transportation to Europe through the
Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. This corridor
facilitates the transport of gas from the Caspian Sea region to
European countries, passing through Georgia and Türkiye. The
project, with a total cost of 33 billion US dollars, is anticipated
to recoup its capital costs within 8–10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Union reached an
agreement to double the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas
Corridor, from the current 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion
cubic meters by 2027.
---
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.