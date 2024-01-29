Azerbaijan Anticipates Harsh Punishment For Embassy Attacker In Iran - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29 . Azerbaijan
expects severe punishment for perpetrators of the terrorist attack
on the embassy in Iran, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali
Alizadeh on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"On the anniversary of the death of our dear brother Orkhan
Asgarov, who was killed in a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani
embassy, we paid our respects at his grave. May the Almighty Rest
His Soul! As a result of the terrorist act, our staff were also
injured. May the Almighty help them! We expect complete and severe
punishment for those guilty of this terrorist act and hope that the
Iranian judiciary will make a fair and honorable verdict," said the
ambassador.
The first session of the trial for the terrorist who attacked
the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was scheduled for January 27.
The terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran took
place one year ago, on January 27. The terrorist murdered Orkhan
Askgarov, the Embassy's security chief, and injured two employees,
Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov.
