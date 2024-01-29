Date Of Next Meeting Of Central Bank Of Azerbaijan On Discount Rate Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The next decision
of the board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the
parameters of the interest rate corridor will be announced on
January 31, 2024, Trend reports.
To note, on December 20, 2023, the CBA decided to reduce the
discount rate from 8.5 to eight percent, the upper limit of the
interest rate corridor from 9.5 percent to nine percent, and the
lower limit from seven to 6.5 percent.
"This decision was made in light of the presence of actual and
forecast inflation in the target corridor (4±2 percent), the
stabilization of inflation expectations, and excess supply in the
foreign exchange market. The annual inflation rate has declined
quicker than predicted since the last Governing Council monetary
policy meeting. In November 2023, 12-month inflation was 2.6
percent. This is the third month in a row that annual inflation has
remained within the target range. Monthly price trends continue to
fall from a year ago. In November, the consumer price index fell by
0.2 percent, which is unusual for this time of year," the CBA
said.
