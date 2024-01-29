Kazakhstan, EU To Smooth Path Of Visa Procedures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakhstan and
the EU intend to simplify the visa regime, Trend reports.
This topic was discussed during a meeting between the Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and the
Head of the Delegation of the EU to Kazakhstan, Kestutis
Jankauskas.
Thus, the parties agreed to hold a second round of consultations
on simplifying the visa regime of EU countries for citizens of
Kazakhstan.
As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the
introduction of a single list of documents for applying for a visa,
reducing consular fees, reducing the processing time for
applications, and increasing the validity of multiple-entry visas
are the primary stages of easing the visa regime for citizens of
Kazakhstan.
In addition, the parties agreed to further strengthen friendly
relations between Kazakhstan and the EU in the consular sphere.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the EU countries
amounted to $38.8 billion from January through November 2023.
Exports for this period amounted to $28.7 billion, and imports were
$10 billion.
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.