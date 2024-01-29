(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market

is estimated to grow by USD 282.95 million from 2023

to 2028 at a CAGR of 5.59% according to Technavio.

The increase in applications in life science research

is notably driving

growth.

Increasing life science research focusing on disease diagnosis has heightened the need for confocal microscopes. These instruments are crucial for imaging live specimens in studies, aiding in the development of new diagnostic tools for conditions like cancer and neurological disorders. They also enable high-resolution visualization of neural tissues for accurate diagnoses.

Increasing product launches and acquisitions by

companies

is an emerging trend shaping the

growth.

Companies are using mergers and acquisitions to enhance their distribution channels and product portfolios. For example, Carl Zeiss AG acquired Kogent Surgical, LLC and Katalyst Surgical, LLC, bolstering its position as a solution provider. Additionally, new product launches aim to strengthen offerings and diversify support for end-users.

Drivers,

& Challenges have an impact on

market dynamics and can impact businesses.

Find some insights from a free sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market 2024-2028

Continue Reading

The low frequency of repurchase

is a significant challenge restricting

development .



Companies : 15+, Including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Femtonics Ltd., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., Judges Scientific plc, Keyence Corp., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, PerkinElmer Inc, PicoQuant, SickKids, Sutter Instrument Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thorlabs Inc., VIM Technology Corp., and MICRO EPSILON India Pvt Ltd, among others

Coverage:

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and positioning of companies Segments:

End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology (PB), Academic and research (AR), and Contract research organizations (CRO)), Product (Laser scanning confocal microscopes, Multiphoton laser confocal microscopes, and Spinning disk confocal microscopes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Request a Free sample report

Advantages in Biomedical Research

The two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope offers numerous benefits, including deep tissue imaging, enhanced resolution, efficient photon utilization, live cell imaging, and the ability to capture non-linear optical phenomena. It excels in 3D imaging, utilizing ultrafast laser pulses for multiphoton excitation and providing excellent optical sectioning. Its capabilities extend to penetrating biological tissues, utilizing confocal microscopy techniques for improved signal-to-noise ratio and image acquisition speed. The system integrates photon detectors and spectral imaging for fluorescence lifetime imaging (FLIM) and supports automated data analysis. These features make it valuable for various biomedical applications, including neurological imaging and pharmaceutical research. With customizable imaging parameters and advanced software integration, it facilitates high-throughput screening and meets regulatory compliance standards, driving

demand and growth, especially in academic and clinical research.

What are the key data covered in this report?



CAGR

during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size

and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth

across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of

companies

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The

surgical microscope market size

is estimated to

grow

at a

CAGR of 11.19%

between 2022 and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD

859.77 million.



The

global scanning electron microscope (SEMs)

market

size is estimated to grow

by

USD 997.21 million

at a

CAGR of 8.01%

between 2022 and 2027.



ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic

Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by End-user

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging

trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable

insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areasand assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio