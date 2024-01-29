(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market
is estimated to grow by USD 282.95 million from 2023
to 2028 at a CAGR of 5.59% according to Technavio.
The increase in applications in life science research
is notably driving
growth.
Increasing life science research focusing on disease diagnosis has heightened the need for confocal microscopes. These instruments are crucial for imaging live specimens in studies, aiding in the development of new diagnostic tools for conditions like cancer and neurological disorders. They also enable high-resolution visualization of neural tissues for accurate diagnoses.
Increasing product launches and acquisitions by
companies
is an emerging trend shaping the
growth.
Companies are using mergers and acquisitions to enhance their distribution channels and product portfolios. For example, Carl Zeiss AG acquired Kogent Surgical, LLC and Katalyst Surgical, LLC, bolstering its position as a solution provider. Additionally, new product launches aim to strengthen offerings and diversify support for end-users.
Drivers,
& Challenges have an impact on
market dynamics and can impact businesses.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market 2024-2028
The low frequency of repurchase
is a significant challenge restricting
development .
Companies : 15+, Including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Femtonics Ltd., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., Judges Scientific plc, Keyence Corp., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, PerkinElmer Inc, PicoQuant, SickKids, Sutter Instrument Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thorlabs Inc., VIM Technology Corp., and MICRO EPSILON India Pvt Ltd, among others Coverage:
Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and positioning of companies Segments:
End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology (PB), Academic and research (AR), and Contract research organizations (CRO)), Product (Laser scanning confocal microscopes, Multiphoton laser confocal microscopes, and Spinning disk confocal microscopes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))
Advantages in Biomedical Research
The two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope offers numerous benefits, including deep tissue imaging, enhanced resolution, efficient photon utilization, live cell imaging, and the ability to capture non-linear optical phenomena. It excels in 3D imaging, utilizing ultrafast laser pulses for multiphoton excitation and providing excellent optical sectioning. Its capabilities extend to penetrating biological tissues, utilizing confocal microscopy techniques for improved signal-to-noise ratio and image acquisition speed. The system integrates photon detectors and spectral imaging for fluorescence lifetime imaging (FLIM) and supports automated data analysis. These features make it valuable for various biomedical applications, including neurological imaging and pharmaceutical research. With customizable imaging parameters and advanced software integration, it facilitates high-throughput screening and meets regulatory compliance standards, driving
demand and growth, especially in academic and clinical research.
What are the key data covered in this report?
CAGR
during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2024 and 2028 Precise estimation of the size
and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth
across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the
competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of
companies
