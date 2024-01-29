Non Airbreathing Propulsion System Market Size Worth USD 8.70 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-airbreathing propulsion system market size was USD 5.07 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing commercial application of non-airbreathing propulsion systems, such as rocket propulsion system, nuclear propulsion, and electric propulsion systems, is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Demand for such propulsion systems is rising as these systems consume less fuel than conventional systems while producing less noise and vibration.

High efficiency offered by non-airbreathing propulsion systems and rapid technological advancements in these systems are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Nuclear electric propulsion systems have the ability to employ low thrust to accelerate spacecraft for extended periods of time, allowing these to propel a Mars trip using a small fraction of the fuel required by high thrust systems. This is mostly due to the fact that electric propulsion is quieter and vibrates less than conventional systems while also being more efficient and fuel-efficient.

Moreover, major companies are investing on such innovative non-airbreathing propulsion systems for launching small satellites and rockets into space, which is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 11 November 2021, Aurora Propulsion Technologies, a renowned provider of space propulsion systems, launched the branding of its AuroraSat-1 with The Flying Object (TFO), a Kluz Ventures Fund dedicated to the Technology of Flight. Aurora is collaborating with The Flying Object in a campaign to promote the development and vitality of space propulsion business to stimulate growth and market entry.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

Based on type, the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market is segmented into solid propulsion, liquid propulsion, hybrid propulsion, and electric propulsion. The solid propulsion segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global non-breathing propulsion system market over the forecast period owing to increasing activities, such as partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, among others. For instance, on March 24, 2023, the Naval Surface Warfare Centre Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) announced a new Public-Private Partnership (P3) deal with X-Bow Launch Systems Inc. The two organizations will collaborate over the next 20 years to develop, certify, and produce propulsion systems for present and future commercial and military demands. The emphasis will be on providing solid propellant rocket systems that fulfil stringent performance standards while being cost-effective.

Application Insights:

Based on application, the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market is segmented into airplanes, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and spacecraft. The airplanes segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing use of electrical propulsion in aerospace and aviation industries to make air travel safer and more cost-effective by reducing noise and emissions. In addition, electrical propulsion has the potential to create new opportunities such as urban air taxis.

Airlines are focusing on adopting hybrid and electric propulsion systems owing to their numerous advantages. For instance, on 22 May 2019 Airbus entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAS Scandinavian Airlines to conduct research on the infrastructure and ecosystem requirements for hybrid and electric aircraft. Similarly, on 21 October 2022, Rolls-Royce's first all-electric flight 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft took its flight. The aircraft is the product of Rolls-Royce's Accelerating Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) program, which is partly funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), and Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global non-airbreathing propulsion system market over the forecast period owing to greater investments in Research & Development (R&D) field. In addition, high space budget, large number of commercial space agencies and market participants, and the extensive space industry-related supply chain network in the U.S. are other factors driving market revenue growth.

Government and defense organizations, such as NASA and the U.S. Space Force, as well as market participants such as Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), have purchased cutting-edge propulsion systems for upcoming space flights. For instance, in September 2022, Ursa Major, a privately funded American company that specializes in rocket propulsion, secured a contract under the U.S. Air Force Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) program. This agreement requires Ursa Major to deliver a flight-ready 5,000 lb. thrust oxygen-rich staged combustion Hadley rocket engine, suitable for both the booster and upper-stage phases of launching satellites into Low-Earth orbit.

Scope of Research