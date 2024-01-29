ACX Group Strengthens Global Presence Through Connecting ACX Singapore To ACX's Abu Dhabi Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ACX Group is pleased to announce the successful connection of ACX SG, with the regulated environmental instruments exchange ACX Exchange in the ADGM.

ABU DHABI, SINGAPORE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACX Group is pleased to announce the successful connection of AirCarbon Pte. Ltd.'s Singapore based trading platform (“ACX SG”), with the regulated environmental instruments exchange operated by ACX Ltd and ACX Clearing Corporation Ltd (“ACX Exchange”) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”). This exciting enhancement represents an important step in ACX Group's strategy of connecting key global environmental instrument markets, as one consolidated liquidity pool operated under the regulated oversight of the ACX Exchange.Key benefits of ACX SG's connection to the ACX Exchange are:.Enhanced Liquidity: The expanded number of market participants trading on ACX Exchange's single order book will increase liquidity and therefore contribute to tighter spreads, more efficient price discovery and enhanced transparency..Global Network: ACX Group's global network ensures that market participants can easily navigate multiple liquidity pools and instruments from a single interface, thus streamlining the trading process, decreasing operational costs and eliminating the need to onboard with multiple platforms..Regulatory Compliance: ACX SG's clients will benefit from the investor protection that results from ACX Exchange's regulatory status, being a Recognised Investment Exchange and a Recognised Clearing House under the supervision of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM. The regulatory framework ensures participants trade under a fair, robust and transparent environment, with access to carbon markets globally.Mr. Thomas McMahon, co-CEO & co-Founder at ACX Group, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone, stating, "By connecting ACX SG to the ACX Exchange, we are enhancing liquidity while fortifying investor protection. This synergy offers our clients the best of both worlds, and we are excited to bring these benefits to the trading community."ACX Group invites traders, investors, and market participants to experience the benefits of its platform first-hand and be part of this exciting journey towards a more connected and regulated trading environment.ENDAbout the ACX Group:ACX Group, including the regulated ACX Exchange (operated by ACX Ltd and ACX Clearing Corporation Ltd) and the Singapore based AirCarbon Pte. Ltd., provides corporates, financial entities, carbon project developers and other market participants, with an efficient and transparent means of trading environmental instruments. Through leveraging distributed ledger technology, ACX provides a seamless and user-friendly platform, with the lowest transaction fees in the market, to facilitate growth of environmental instrument markets and contribute to the necessary transition to a net zero global economy.ACX Group is proud to be a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), further enhancing its commitment to sustainability and responsible trading practices for carbon and other environmental products. ACX Group has garnered international recognition as the Best Carbon Exchange globally in Environmental Finance's esteemed Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023), solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.For more information, please contact ... or visit .

Serene Lim-Allison

ACX

+65 8168 4248

email us here