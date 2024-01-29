(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The United States government sent an interagency group of cyber defence experts to Barbados to conduct comprehensive network assessments in partnership with the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) and Regional Security System (RSS) from January 23 – February 2, 2024.

“The visit comes less than six months after an increase of cyberattacks against major public and private institutions in Barbados prompted a request for assistance to the United States,” the US Embassy in Barbados said in a statement.

The assessments are taking place at Paragon Base (Regional Security System HQ), Coast Guard Pelican Base (Barbados Coast Guard HQ), and Saint Ann's Fort (Barbados Defence Force HQ).

“The United States, through its Department of Defense's Southern Command Joint Combatant Command Cyber Assistance Team (JCCAT), will provide risk analyses and tailored mitigation plans for the BDF and RSS to bolster their respective cyber networks,” the statement said.

Speaking at a briefing with members of the team at RSS headquarters, US ambassador Roger Nyhus said the visit of the JCCAT team highlighted the trust and collaborative relationship between Barbados and the United States.

“The Southern Command cyber assistance visit is one element of an ongoing program of cooperation on cyber security between the United States, Barbados, and the RSS. Later this spring, the William J. Perry Center and RSS will co-host the first-ever Cyber & Artificial Intelligence Seminar for more than 40 civilian and military cyber security experts from throughout the Caribbean,” the US Embassy in Barbados announced.

The post US cyber defence experts conduct assessments in partnership with BDF- RSS appeared first on Caribbean News Global .