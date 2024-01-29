Exclusive Update: Casablanca De Cabo Integration Redefines Cabo Platinum's Villa Escapes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founder and CEO of Cabo PlatinumCABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cabo Platinum , the premier provider of luxury villa rentals and concierge services in Los Cabos, Mexico, has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Casablanca de Cabo. This beachfront haven sets a new standard for vacations along the Baja Peninsula, delivering unparalleled amenities, services, and location.Nestled between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, Casablanca de Cabo grants exclusive access to one of Los Cabos' most coveted communities. The resort town attracts over 3 million annual visitors with its near-perfect climate, vibrant culture and natural wonders. However, few properties better capture the essence of a relaxing beach retreat than Casablanca de Cabo."We are thrilled to add Casablanca de Cabo to our collection of luxury villas," says the founder and CEO of Cabo Platinum. "This magnificent property enhances our mission to curate travel experiences that rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit."Overview of Casablanca de CaboCasablanca de Cabo introduces travelers to the pinnacle of vacationing with 7,230 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space. The open-concept design and pocket doors frame boundless views of the Sea of Cortez throughout the villa's common areas and master suite. Guests have access to five lavishly appointed bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms to accommodate groups of up to twelve.No detail has been overlooked in the creation of this oceanfront oasis, from the infinity pool and Jacuzzi to the meticulously landscaped grounds. The villa provides everything needed to unwind on the beach, including chaise lounge chairs, a beachfront palapa, volleyball nets, and top-of-the-line amenities.The state-of-the-art chef's kitchen and outdoor BBQ kitchen ensure effortless entertaining. Casablanca de Cabo is primed to satisfy foodies and guests looking to soak up their surroundings with multiple dining areas throughout the villa and grounds, including alfresco options with exceptional vistas.Services That Redefine PamperingIn addition to its idyllic setting, Casablanca de Cabo grants access to Cabo Platinum's unmatched level of service. Guests can take advantage of the following offerings:Daily Butler Service: Enjoy up to eight hours per day of assistance from a personal butler available to handle luggage, serve cocktails, lay out pool towels, move umbrellas and furniture, and help with beach activities. They will also prepare morning coffee and aid with food service.Daily Housekeeping: Return daily to a refreshed villa, with full housekeeping services provided daily except for Mexican holidays.Dedicated Concierge: Lean on an expert concierge to organize every aspect of the trip, from reserving tee times, spa treatments and restaurant reservations to stocking groceries and planning excursions. They will greet guests upon arrival to review the details of their customized itinerary for a stress-free stay.To begin planning your Los Cabos luxury vacation, please contact Cabo Platinum at:USA: +1 (530) 562 4032Cabo: +52 (624) 192 3606

