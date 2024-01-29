Bounce House Market To Grow By USD 810.16 Billion, 4.82% YOY Growth Expected In 2024, North America To Notice Maximum Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

bounce house market is estimated to grow by USD 810.16 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% .

The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies.

North America

is estimated to

contribute

33%

during

the forecast period.

The growth in the region is driven by a vibrant entertainment industry and a tradition of celebrating events with inflatable attractions. This has led to sustained demand, prompting entrepreneurial investments in bounce house rental businesses. Bounce houses provide a safe and enjoyable entertainment option for children at family gatherings and events.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bounce House Market 2024-2028

By Application, the market is classified into household and commercial.

The

household segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Residential bounce houses provide a convenient and safe way for families to entertain children at home, especially with increasing health and safety concerns. They offer a cost-effective alternative to commercial facilities and come in various themes and sizes, catering to different preferences. The global market continues to innovate with diverse designs and features, including slides, obstacle courses, and water features.

Company Offering:



ActionAir Global -

The company offers Action Air toddler bounce house with slide, Action Air bounce house balloon jumping castle with slide, and Action Air bounce house princess jumping castle with slide for girls.

Bouncy Trampolines -

The company offers Bouncy Castle DayDreamer Cotton Candy Bounce House, Bouncy Castle DayDreamer Mist Bounce House, and Party Castle DayDreamer Mist Bounce House. For details on companies and their offerings –

The increasing demand for commercial bounce houses is a key factor driving market growth. These

houses are designed for heavy use in rental businesses, amusement parks, and more, using durable materials like PVC vinyl or nylon. Their popularity has grown due to the increasing number of events and gatherings, leading to a higher demand for engaging entertainment options like bounce houses at various occasions and venues.



The robust demand for themed bounce houses is a primary trend shaping the growth.

High maintenance is one of the key challenges hindering

growth.



Features

Moonwalks or bouncy castles, are popular entertainment structures that include features like water slides and obstacle courses. They come in commercial and residential grades, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. These houses are often rented for parties and events and come with various accessories like jumping mats, blowers for inflation, safety nets, and repair kits. Made of vinyl or PVC tarpaulin, they are secured with anchor stakes. Bounce houses come in different themes and are used by rental businesses and manufacturers. They also include interactive and sports games and advertising products, often customized. Safety guidelines ensure their safe use.

Related Reports

The

global

paragliding equipment market



USD 200.74 million at a CAGR of

9.1%

between 2023

and 2028.

The

global

bodyboard market

size is estimated to grow by

USD 81.54 million

at a CAGR of

5.25%

between

2023

and 2028

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic

Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Application

7 Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company

Analysis

13 Appendix

