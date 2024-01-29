Compassion Without Borders Brings Rescued Dogs To Sonoma County On Valentine's Day From Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA ROSA, CA, SONOMA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compassion Without Borders Brings Rescued Dogs to Sonoma County on Valentine's Day From MexicoThis Valentine's Day, Compassion Without Borders, a nonprofit organization dedicated to animal welfare, will make a heartwarming arrival in Sonoma County with a van full of street dogs rescued Mexico. The Feb. 14 event is called“Saving Lives in the Name of Love.”These dogs, having undergone rehabilitation, medical care, and tender loving care at Compassion Without Borders' shelter in Mexico, are set to make a two-day journey north for adoption in Santa Rosa.“Each of these resilient dogs has a unique story of survival,” said veterinarian and co-founder Christi Camblor,“and their second chance at life was made possible by compassionate animal-loving supporters who sponsored their rescue.”Through generous donations, these supporters played a pivotal role in providing resources for the dogs' rehabilitation, medical treatment, and the journey to a new home. As a heartfelt gesture, each supporter's chosen loved one will receive a Valentine, acknowledging that a life has been saved in their honor.“Compassion Without Borders invites the community to join in celebrating these heartwarming stories of rescue and renewal,” said co-founder Moncho Camblor.Please visit for more information about the arrival of the dogs at Muttopia, CWOB's headquarters in rural Santa Rosa.About Compassion Without BordersCompassion Without Borders (CWOB) was founded in 2001 by Christi and Moncho Camblor with the vision of providing a brighter future to animals in need on both sides of the Mexican-American border. The 501c3 organization focuses its efforts where the need is the greatest, overcoming financial, geographic, or cultural barriers to help animals in distress. CWOB operates four distinct programs: International Dog Rescue, Central Valley Dog Rescue, Local Veterinary Wellness and Spay/Neuter, and Mexico Veterinary Wellness and Spay/Neuter. The organization actively collaborates with other rescue groups in the US and Mexico, contributing to humane rescue education and training through seminars.

