Onewell Health Care Proudly Extends Its Reach To Offer Exceptional Healthcare Services Across California In 2024

OneWell Health Care expands its exceptional healthcare services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) in California

- Aytekin Oldac

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneWell Health Care , a distinguished and reliable healthcare services provider, is thrilled to announce its steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality and compassionate care to the residents of California throughout the year 2024. Specializing in services catered specifically for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), OneWell Health Care boasts a comprehensive range of programs aimed at not only promoting independence but also enhancing overall well-being and facilitating seamless community integration.

Extending its influence and footprint, OneWell Health Care proactively broadens its service provision throughout San Diego and Orange County regional centers. The commitment to cultivating resilient communities with participants and their families remains a cornerstone of the organization. OneWell Health Care takes pride in delivering unmatched support to its participants, facilitated by a continually expanding professional team, ensuring the provision of strong and comprehensive idd services . Amidst these innovative strides, it becomes imperative to scrutinize the intricacies of the services offered by OneWell Health Care.

1. Independent Living Services (ILS)

At the core of OneWell Health Care's mission is its Independent Living Services (ILS) program. This initiative stands as a testament to the organization's unwavering dedication to empowering adults with IDD. ILS provides targeted and personalized functional skills training, equipping individuals with the tools necessary to secure a self-sustaining, independent living situation within the community. More than just a skills program, ILS goes the extra mile by offering ongoing support to individuals, ensuring they not only acquire but also maintain and enhance their newfound independence.

Age: +18

2. Independent Living Transition (ILT)

Taking a holistic approach, the Independent Living Transition (ILT) program offered by OneWell Health Care extends a helping hand to individuals navigating the intricate landscape of maintaining a clean living environment, managing personal finances, and more. Through ILT, individuals become familiar with these essential daily routines, fostering a sense of confidence and preparedness for their independent community living journey.

Age: +18

3. Supported Living Services (SLS)

OneWell Health Care's Supported Living Services (SLS) go beyond providing mere support; they are carefully designed to empower individuals with IDD to exercise meaningful choice and control in their daily lives. Decisions about where to live and with whom are central to the SLS program. By fostering nurturing relationships, promoting full community membership, and aiding individuals in working toward their long-range personal goals, SLS creates a supportive environment conducive to personal growth.

Age: +18

4. Personal Care Services

Central to OneWell Health Care's approach to personal care services is the commitment to enabling individuals to live their best lives. These services encompass far more than mere assistance with daily living activities. OneWell Health Care's personal care services extend to managing medication and providing necessary support, all delivered with empathy and the overarching goal of promoting overall well-being.

Age: +18

5 Care

Recognizing the indispensable role played by caregivers, OneWell Health Care extends its support through IDD respite services. These services provide temporary relief while ensuring that loved ones receive the highest quality of care in a comfortable and familiar environment. From assistance with daily activities to promoting social engagement and nurturing emotional well-being, OneWell Health Care's team of dedicated professionals is committed to empowering individuals with IDD to not just survive but thrive.

Age: No Age Range

OneWell's Commitment to IDD Community in California:

In addition to its ongoing commitment to providing top-notch services throughout California, OneWell Health Care is pleased to clarify that it currently serves key counties such as San Diego and Orange County. Furthermore, in a bid to extend its impact, OneWell of California is excited to announce its imminent expansion into Los Angeles County, solidifying its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with IDD and their families across the state.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care stands as a leading healthcare service provider specializing in offering tailored programs for adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). With a steadfast commitment to promoting independence, enhancing well-being, and facilitating seamless community integration, OneWell Health Care delivers compassionate care and unwavering support to individuals and their families across California.

