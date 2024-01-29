In Seoul, Car Rams Security Post In Front Of Russian Embassy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An SUV rammed into a guard post in front of the Russian Embassy in central Seoul, seriously injuring a police officer on duty.

This is reported by Yonhap, Ukrinform reported .

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- An SUV rammed into a guard post in front of the Russian Embassy in central Seoul, seriously injuring a police officer on duty, officials said Monday.

The incident happened at 10:10 p.m. Sunday.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his neck and shoulders, officials said.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

U.S. imposes sanctions over North's missile supplies to Russia

Police are looking into the exact cause of the crash.

As reported, on January 24, activists of the Ukrainian community in Korea held a protest against Russian armed aggression in Ukraine near the Russian diplomatic mission in Seoul.