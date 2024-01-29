Renee Spearman Ft. Kim Burrell Hit #1 On Billboard’S Gospel Airplay Chart!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stellar Award nominee and JDI Entertainment recording artist Renee Spearman's hit single“Tap Into It” feat. 4-Time Grammy nominee Kim Burrell, soars to #1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart.

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Award nominee and JDI Entertainment recording artist Renee Spearman's hit single“Tap Into It” feat. 4-Time Grammy nominee Kim Burrell, soars to #1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart (Week of February 3, 2024)





“This past year has been such an exciting time for my career so for“Tap Into It” to go #1, I am truly speechless!! With over 30+ weeks cumulatively on the Billboard & Mediabase charts, recently being named one of BMI's Trailblazers of Gospel, to working with the incomparable legend Kim Burrell, this incredible year is yet another reminder that 'God is able to do exceedingly, abundantly, above all that we ask or think!'”

Also, a special shout to my incredible team – JDI Entertainment, Damon Stewart, Sony Orchard Distribution, and all the program directors & radio announcers around the world – I am truly humbled by your amazing support of my music over the years!! says Renee Spearman

JDI Entertainment recording artist Renee Spearman is o ne of gospel music's top singer/songwriters having worked with some of music's biggest stars including Grammy winners Gladys Knight, Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage , just to name a few.

Produced by Michael Bereal (Earnest Pugh, Beverly Crawford) and James Roberson (Brent Jones, Dr. Bobby Jones), “Tap Into It” is featured on “Renee Spearman's Features” CD.

