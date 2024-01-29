Crohn's Disease Treatment Market Set For Continued Growth, Reaching $16.32 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest research publication on the Crohn's Disease Treatment market underscores a projected growth trajectory for the industry, anticipating a notable increase in market value from $12.6 billion in 2024 to an impressive $16.32 billion by the end of 2028. This significant growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% over the forecasted period.

The Crohn's disease treatment sector is witnessing an upsurge propelled by various pivotal factors. Innovations in personalized medicine, the burgeoning biologics sector, and strides in healthcare investments are driving the market forward. In parallel, a demographic shift towards an aging global population hints at an expanded consumer base for Crohn's disease treatment options due to heightened susceptibility to such chronic conditions in older age groups.

Regional Market Insights and Dominant Drug Categories

Geographically, North America stands as the leading region in the Crohn's disease treatment market according to the 2023 data. Its position is expected to strengthen throughout the forecast period, underpinned by advanced healthcare infrastructures and robust patient awareness programs. Nonetheless, rapid developments in regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are also contributing to the overall market expansion.

Delving into drug categories, the market research points to several core segments including antibiotics, aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, and immunomodulators. Among these, specialty drugs such as immunomodulators are gaining momentum due to their efficacy in targeting precise inflammation pathways, proving integral in the management of Crohn's disease.

Innovation and Strategic Moves: A Spotlight on Key Market Players

Key Trends and Recent Developments



The use of telemedicine and digital health solutions is gaining traction for patient management in the Crohn's disease treatment landscape, emphasizing the importance of technology in healthcare.

Ongoing research into immune modulation strategies enhances understanding and potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disorders.

Stride in product innovation is evident, with recent FDA approvals broadening treatment options for patients suffering from moderate to severe Crohn's disease. Recent acquisitions by leading pharmaceutical companies aim to expand and strengthen their portfolios within the inflammation and immunology therapeutic areas.

The Crohn's disease treatment market remains a dynamic field with continued advancements and a strong pipeline of products shaping the future direction of care. This updated market research presents an invaluable analysis for stakeholders, providing a comprehensive overview of current trends, growth drivers, and the competitive landscape shaping the market's future.

The research encapsulates essential market data, offering an incisive look at the Crohn's disease treatment industry, and providing stakeholders with the critical information needed for strategic decision-making and market positioning. The extensive coverage of this report ensures a panoramic view of the Crohn's disease treatment market, aiding in understanding its expansive trajectory.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Galapagos NV

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Union Chimique Belge

Astellas Pharma Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Tillotts Pharma AG

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Prometheus Laboratories Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900