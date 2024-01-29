Bacteria-Based Agricultural Microbials Market Experiences Strong Growth With Focus On Organic Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bacteria-based Agricultural Microbials Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



Emerging trends and comprehensive market insights on the bacteria-based agricultural microbials sector have been compiled in a detailed new research publication. This report offers an in-depth look at the rapidly growing industry projected to reach $5.05 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Evolving government policies and heightened awareness regarding sustainable farming practices are contributing significantly to this marked industry growth. As farming communities and agribusinesses increasingly turn away from chemical pesticides in favor of biological alternatives, the application of bacteria-based solutions has surged-particularly within the organic agriculture sector.

This timely market research unpacks the multiple drivers behind the growth of bacterial microbials, including their effectiveness in enhancing crop yields and combating pesticide resistance. In-depth analyses highlight the role of strategic partnerships and acquisitions influencing the marketplace, exemplified by recent industry movements such as the acquisition of FBSciences Holdings by Valent BioSciences LLC.

North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rise in the Bacteria-Based Agricultural Microbials Arena

The comprehensive report spotlights North America's substantial share in the global bacteria-based agricultural microbials market and identifies the Asia-Pacific region as the expected fastest-growing area during the forecast period. The expansion within these geographic locales underscores the universal shift towards sustainable agricultural practices.

Segment Focus: The Role of Bacillus Species in Agricultural Microbials The Significant Impact of Bacillus Variants in Biocontrol

Within the document, a special focus is dedicated to critical bacterial types, such as Bacillus thuringiensis and Bacillus subtilis. Notably, Bacillus thuringiensis, a natural soil bacterium, is renowned for its insecticidal properties, making it a cornerstone in the field of biopesticides. The report meticulously examines the application methods and varying formulations available in the market.

Insightful Analysis for Informed Decision-Making

Our report encompasses the necessary statistics, market size, regional shares, and the competitive landscape that stakeholders at all levels would require for strategic decision-making. The data offered within the research spans across different market segments, focusing on mega-trends, opportunities, and current industry growth patterns. This comprehensive review is poised to add significant value to the knowledge base of industry professionals, investors, and policy-makers alike.



Detailed insights into the bacteria-based agricultural microbials market dynamics.

Thorough exploration of high-growth sectors and trends influencing market development.

Strategic analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the marketplace. Examination of regional market variances and growth potential.

The bacteria-based agricultural microbials market report provides an all-encompassing view of the global landscape, offering a robust resource for those involved in this evolving industry segment. With an emphasis on both historical evolution and future projections, the research document is an essential tool for understanding the trajectory of bacterial agricultural microbials in the context of global agricultural advancements.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certis LLC

Isagro S.p.A.

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Koppert B.V.

E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Corteva Inc.

CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S

UPL Limited

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Nufarm Ltd.

Precision Laboratories LLC

Lallemand Inc.

BioWorks Inc.

Terramera Inc.

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BioConsortia Inc.

BioPhero ApS

Biotalys NV

BioTEPP Inc.

EcoPesticides International Inc.

Futureco Bioscience S.A.

Gowan Company LLC

Kemin Industries Inc.

Plant Health Care plc Symborg SL



