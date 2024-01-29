Thats It. Introduces Innovative Organic Coffee Energy Line At Thrive Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Coffee Energy Mini Bars and Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles

That's it.

That's it. is excited to announce the launch of Organic Energy Coffee Mini Bars and Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles, available at Thrive Market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthy Snacking Company Unveils a New Range of Organic Energy Bars and Truffles Infused with Naturally Sourced Caffeine from Premium Single Origin Ethiopian CoffeeThat's it. is excited to announce the launch of its latest product line, Organic Energy Coffee Mini Bars and Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles, available at Thrive Market. As a company committed to simplicity and quality, That's it. introduces a snackable coffee solution with 4-5 real, organic ingredients, providing a healthier and more portable alternative for coffee enthusiasts.These Organic Energy Coffee Mini Bars are available at Thrive Market in mocha and vanilla flavors, each equivalent to a cup of coffee, while the Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles offer the convenience of a shot of espresso. These products are designed to satisfy the cravings of coffee drinkers without compromising on simplicity or quality.Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder and CEO of That's it. stated, "We wanted to create a snackable coffee solution that not only tastes great but also aligns with our commitment to simplicity and minimal ingredients. Our Organic Energy Coffee Mini Bars and Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles deliver on both fronts. We are thrilled to be launching these products with Thrive Market, because we share their mission of making healthy living easy.”In addition to the Organic Energy Line, Thats it. is also expanding its distribution of their Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles at Thrive Market. These fan-favorites, also available at select Costco and Target retailers, are made with 60% cacao, and contain only 1g of added sugar per truffle. Like all Thats it. products, these Fig Truffles are vegan and free of the top 12 allergens, making them an inclusive, guilt-free indulgence.For those who are not members of Thrive Market, these products are also available on Amazon and the That's it. website .About That's it.Since 2012, That's it. has been a disruptive force in the natural foods category in the United States, crafting delicious, convenient, plant-based super snacks from only the purest ingredients. The brand's portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks is made from real, whole foods and is completely free of the top 12 allergens. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, and no natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. The flagship Fruit Bars contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. That's it. products are available nationwide at most retailers, including Starbucks, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco, 7-Eleven, Kroger, and online at Amazon, and . Learn more on TikTok and Instagram .

Elizabeth Pigg

That's it Nutrition, LLC

...