Insurecomfree And Deepblue Deliver Cyber Assessment Tool For Smes In Malaysia

InsureComFree has worked jointly with SG based DeepBlue to deliver exclusive free cyber assessment tool to help Malaysian businesses prepare for cyber-attack.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh on the heels of its market leading personal cyber proposition in higher education institution and healthcare, Malaysia-based Insurtech InsureComFree has identified and partnered with DeepBlue, a SG based cybersecurity group serving the governments, financial institutions and medium-large enterprise space.

The online self-assessment form takes under 10 minutes and ask users a series of questions about their organisation's security to have a quick evaluation to understand the security posture, perform rapid checks and identify potential vulnerabilities that is benchmarked against the international standards and protocol.

The assessment report includes:

Cyber Risk Profile: A comprehensive overview indicating the likelihood of a company being targeted in a cyber-attack.

Cyber Risk Level: An assessment of the potential impact and likelihood of threats to an organization's information systems.

Cyber Risk Exposure: Insights into the vulnerability or robustness of a company's system, highlighting potential risks and their impacts.

SG based KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd acted as Advisor for this milestone partnership. KT Cap Consulting is also looking at launching similar cyber risk proposition in both Mongolia and Indonesia this year.

According to InsureComFree CEO Mohd Faizol, the company's mission is to provide a platform that empowers all customers, including underserved segment, with competitively priced and commission free insurance products as well as promote cyber risk awareness in Malaysia.

“SMEs need to be constantly on guard as cyber criminals continue to adopt their tactics however many SMEs often lack resources needed for comprehensive assessments, our goal is to bring the most competitive products into the market while promoting cyber risk awareness. Cost should not be a reason to compromise this understanding and ICF will sponsor all its SME users for a start as we believe in the long-term benefits of raising cyber risk awareness,” said Mohd Faizol.

Since its inception in 2022, ICF has jointly developed products with its insurance partner and offers unique product proposition in the personal cyber insurance, digital healthcare, type II diabetes segment and professional indemnity for doctors.

“As the digital landscape evolves, the significance of end to end enterprise cyber proposition that focuses on strategic protective measures, solutions and added value services including cyber insurance for enterprises/SMEs is expected to grow in this region” said DeepBlue Founder, Lim Huijie.

About DeepBlue

DeepBlue Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based cybersecurity group serving the governments, financial institutions and medium-large enterprise space. DBG focuses on looking into the future of technology and innovation, how technology evolves and how organizations are impacted and exposed to future threats in order to future protect.

About InsureComFree (ICF)

InsureComFree, an InsurTech platform that aims to democratise Insurance and Takaful products by making it affordable and accessible for everyone. A revolutionary business model where we focus on the core of Insurance & Takaful and that's better understanding the risk profile of our digital platforms and co-create insurance products that's affordable and rebate full commission back to consumers. InsureComFree is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

Kenny THING

Insurecomfree

