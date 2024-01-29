Orchestry Along With Total Calibration Announce Their Partnership To Unlock The Full Power Of Microsoft 365

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Drew Keenan, CEO of Total CalibrationSYDNEY , AUSTRALIA , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orchestry and Total Calibration announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.Orchestry ( ), is a complete empowerment, adoption and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. Orchestry is on a mission to make work simple in Microsoft 365, empower users, drive adoption, automate governance , day-to-day management and security.The Orchestry platform takes the guesswork out of what to use and when in Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) with pre-built Workspace Templates , intelligent Workspace Provisioning, actionable Workspace Insights, robust Microsoft 365 Guest Management , informative Workspace Directory and robust governance features to enable both IT administrators and end-users throughout the organization.Total Calibration ( ) will add Orchestry to its suite of tools to help customers organise, protect and govern content in Microsoft 365 while boosting user adoption and productivity.With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable Total Calibration to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares, "After knowing and collaborating with the team at Total Calibration for years, I'm elated to announce our partnership to empower clients to standardise governance, provisioning and templating in Microsoft 365".More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable Total Calibration to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface."Orchestry addresses 2 chronic pain-points associated with Microsoft 365: governance and adoption, and we're thrilled to now offer it to customers to get their Microsoft 365 content under control and allow users to find content easily," exclaims Drew Keenan, CEO of Total Calibration.In partnership, Total Calibration and Orchestry, help organisations drive enablement, adoption and standardisation while helping integrity and governance of Microsoft 365.About OrchestryOrchestry makes work simple in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption and standardisation platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organisations formulate a roadmap of "what to use when" in Microsoft 365 through increasing technology adoption, empowering governance and simplifying provisioning organisation-wide.Learn more:About Total CalibrationTotal Calibration helps organisations achieve new heights in operational output, quality, and compliance through effective Content Management solutions for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint to maximise "findability” and user adoption.Learn more:

