War Update: Most Enemy Attacks Repelled On Avdiivka Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 51 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian invaders in the past 24 hours, with 13 enemy attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Fifty-one combat engagements took place during the day. The enemy launched six missile strikes with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against civilian infrastructure in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, and Muzykivka, Kherson region. The enemy also carried out 64 air strikes and 45 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of our troops and settlements. Civilians were killed and wounded due to Russian terrorist attacks. Residential buildings, a school, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the post reads.

Throughout the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 14 areas of concentration of enemy troops and military hardware.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, struck two Russian air defense systems, four artillery pieces and the enemy's electronic warfare station.

Photo: Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces

