Netherlands Allocates EUR 122M For Ammunition, Equipment, Cybersecurity In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of the Netherlands has decided to allocate EUR 122 million to Ukraine for ammunition, equipment and cybersecurity.

That's according to the Dutch government's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The Netherlands is contributing EUR 87 million to the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine. EUR 25 million will also be paid to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to purchase equipment. The government is also investing EUR 10 million in improving Ukraine's cyber defenses.

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren reported this to the House of Representatives on January 29.

The donations are the result of a consultation of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which includes 50 partner countries. They help Ukraine purchase equipment and resources to defend itself against Russia.

Netherlands joins IT coalition for Ukraine, makes first contribution

The Netherlands previously contributed EUR 100 million to the IFU, an initiative of the United Kingdom. Air defense systems, ammunition and spare parts were purchased from the fund. The equipment is purchased directly from the industry. This way it gets to Ukraine faster and the budget is used optimally.

The Netherlands also previously made EUR 130 million available for artillery shells for a German-led fund for the purchase of 155mm shells, which are in great need in Ukraine. The newly promised EUR 87 million is on top of this.

The contribution to cyber defense will be spent, among other things, on setting up and expanding the online infrastructure in Ukraine. This is very important. The country has already faced several hacking attempts and cyber attacks.

"It is very important to support Ukraine for not only the short term, but also the long term," Ollongren said. "Right now it is important to show that we are helping Ukraine. They fight for their country and for the values we share: self-determination, freedom, equality, human rights."