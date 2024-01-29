Ukraine, Germany Hold Another Round Of Talks On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and German officials have held a two-day round of negotiations on concluding a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support for Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The negotiations were held to implement the agreements reached by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on January 24.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"The parties discussed the wording of the key provisions of the agreement, terminology and legal formalities. The representatives of Ukraine and Germany agreed on the schedule of further communication between the negotiating groups for the near future," the report said.

