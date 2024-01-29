More Than 660 MW Of Green Energy Facilities Built In Ukraine In Past Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2022-2023, more than 660 megawatts of power plants running on renewable energy resources were built in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2022, about 312 megawatts of new renewable energy facilities were built. In 2023, about 350 megawatts were put into service. These are solar power plants and wind farms, as well as biogas and small hydro power plants,” the report states.

Solar power plants and wind farms produced about 10% of Ukraine's electricity output in 2023. With the production output of hydro power plants, the share of green electricity production reached 20.3%.

“Ukraine's Energy Strategy, which was endorsed last year, provides that we will continue moving towards clean energy production. In 2030, the share of renewable energy production in the energy balance should be not less than 25%. By 2050, Ukraine is expected to achieve climate neutrality,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko noted.

In his words, Ukraine sees the development of clean energy as one of the key factors in ensuring energy independence and energy security, especially amid Russian armed aggression.