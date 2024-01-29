Megan Blum, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Megan serves as the Agent Development Director at FLUX Real Estate, a prominent real estate company based in Seattle, Washington.

Drawing on her past experience as a business owner and educator, Megan is committed to integrating educational elements into her professional endeavors. Real estate has provided her with the perfect platform to utilize her skills in business management and her passion for teaching to educate individuals from diverse backgrounds about the intricacies of the Pacific Northwest Real Estate Market.

Raised in Poulsbo, a small town in Kitsap County, Megan brings a unique ability to foster community and establish a sense of familiarity with everyone she encounters. Holding a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance with a specialization in Opera from Pacific Lutheran University, she initially launched her own business, providing music lessons to around 40 students in the Greater West Sound region.

After three successful years in this venture, Megan seized an opportunity to transition into the real estate industry. She initially embarked on her journey in the Kitsap/Pierce County areas and has since joined FLUX Real Estate, assisting buyers and sellers across various locations, spanning from Kitsap to Snohomish County.

Embracing a philosophy of continuous learning, Megan firmly believes in the key role that ongoing education plays in personal and professional growth. Throughout her career, she has received numerous accolades for her exceptional performance, including the prestigious title of Broker of the Year twice.

Adding to her list of achievements, Megan has achieved recognition as a member of the Summit Club Elite and has received the Outstanding Award in 2023. Furthermore, she has been honored with the 7 Star Award and the Rising Award for 2023, both of which reflect her exemplary skills and dedication to her profession.

In her personal life, Megan lives in the North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines with her husband, Kevin, their daughter, Blake, their son, Ryland, and their cat, Basil. She spends her free time continuing to do music with companies like the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Pacific Lutheran University, and 5th Avenue Theatre. Megan is also a vocalist and keyboardist for the long-running cover band, Emerald City 5.

Among her other pursuits include playing golf, skiing, boating on the lake, and volunteering with a program that focuses on mentoring teen women and giving them the skills to dominate the business world.