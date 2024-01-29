Get To Know Internist Dr. Bernard Parker, Who Serves Patients Throughout The State Of Texas.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Licensed to practice medicine in Texas, Dr. Parker is a highly trained internist who encompasses diverse roles within the healthcare sector.

Serving as a hospitalist at Eminent Medical Center, a free standing surgical center in Richardson, Texas, he operates as an independent contractor through the Perioperative Internal Medicine Group based in Dallas, Texas 75080.

Simultaneously, Dr. Parker holds a consultant contract for Utilization Review, with the additional responsibility of Director at Kindred Hospital Dallas Central on Meadow Road in Dallas. Further involvement includes being a member of the Medical Executive Committee at Kindred Hospitals in Arlington and Fort Worth, where he contributes as an ethics presenter. His professional engagement extends to multiple committee responsibilities and involvement in various special projects.

In October 1967, Dr. Parker's educational journey began with the completion of a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Hofstra University in Uniondale, New York. From 1974 to 1978, he engaged in academic pursuits at the University of Monterrey, Division of Health Sciences, located on Ave. Gonzalitos Sur, Nuevo Leon, Monterrey, Mexico.

His next step involved enrollment at SUNY Stony Brook Medical School, specifically in the fifth pathway program, situated at Nassau County Medical Center in Meadowbrook, New York. Dr. Parker then completed his practical training with an internship and residency in internal medicine at Nassau Hospital-Winthrop Medical Center in 1981 and 1983, respectively.

Among his professional affiliations, Dr. Parker is an active member of the Texas Medical Association, the Dallas County Medical Society, and holds certification in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS).

Demonstrating a commitment to education over several years, Dr. Parker's teaching experience spans various subjects and locations. Beginning in 1977-1978, his journey started with the presentation of Medical Terminology to graduating students at the University of Monterrey. Over the following years, his focus shifted to medical ethics for nursing and administration, with quarterly presentations at Kindred Hospitals in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Mansfield, earning continuous CEUs for the past decade.

In September 1997 and November 1998, Dr. Parker assumed the role of ACLS Instructor, specializing in PEA & ASYSTOLE, at Doctors Hospital. Serving as the Chairperson for the Advance Directives Seminar in November 1997 at the same institution, he continued to present on Advance Directives to physicians in November 1998.

In July 2001, Dr. Parker became a JCAHO survey medical staff representative at Doctors Hospital. Additionally, he contributed as a participant and consultant for the final Beta test and review of the Heart Code ACLS prototype for continuing education credit by the American Heart Association in Dallas in 2003.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

In 1985, Dr. Parker was honored with the Physician's Recognition Award by the American Medical Association.

On a more personal level, he is fluent in English and possesses intermediate proficiency in Spanish.