Jerome Puryear Jr., MD, MBA, An Obesity Medicine Expert And Health & Wellness Coach.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

He credits his late mother, a surgical nurse, for sparking his interest in medicine and continues to be inspired by his mother because of her commitment to something she loved to do.

“Early on, I saw her commitment to something she loved to do. Plus, I had a keen interest in science in high school. From the beginning, I had a special affinity for preventive care & health and wellness. The death of my mother from multiple myeloma even further inspired me to address the whole patient not just the patient's disease

Most recently, Dr. Puryear has completed the Duke Health and Wellness Coaching program.

Health and Wellness Coach partners with clients to enhance their well-being through self-directed lasting changes aligned with their values. Health and wellness coaches train in behavior change theory, motivational strategies, and health education and promotion theories. They use these to support their clients in creating and sustaining change for improved health and well-being. Health Coaches support clients by activating internal strengths and external resources to make sustainable and healthy lifestyle behavior changes.

Dr. Puryear became Board Certified in Obesity in Medicine b the American Board of Obesity in Medicine (ABOM). ABOM is a nonprofit organization that certifies physicians practicing obesity medicine. ABOM serves the public and the field of obesity medicine by maintaining standards for the assessment and credentialing of physicians. Obesity is a prevalent chronic disease in our society that many physicians are not trained in how to manage it. ABOM certifies physicians looking to bridge this gap. Certification as an ABOM diplomate signifies specialized knowledge in the practice of obesity in medicine and distinguishes a physician as having achieved competency in obesity care.

Pertaining to his educational pursuits, Dr. Puryear Jr. received his medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in 1997 and completed his internship at Mount Auburn Hospital in 1998.

Following his internship, he went on to perform his residency in diagnostic radiology at The University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2002, before completing two consecutive fellowships in interventional radiology and neuroradiology at Jackson Memorial Hospital in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

As a testament to his continued education, he is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and neuroradiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR). The ABR is a not-for-profit physician-led organization that oversees the certification and ongoing professional development of specialists in diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics.

Diagnostic radiology is a medical specialization that involves undertaking a range of imaging procedures to obtain images of the inside of the body. The primary duties of a diagnostic radiologist include reviewing and interpreting medical images, compiling medical imaging reports for doctors, and consulting with patients and doctors.

In 2017, Dr Jr. and his wife, Dr. Latonya Brown-Puryear, established an endowed scholarship for UNC School of Medicine - Division of Radiologic Science to support minority students.

In 2011, Dr. Puryear Jr. and his wife, Dr. Latonya Brown-Puryear, established a scholarship for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in memory of his mother, Ethel Robinson Puryear, and to help nurture a more diverse student body.

The scholarship, the Dr. Jerome Puryear Jr. and Dr. Latonya Brown-Puryear Diversity Scholarship Endowment is awarded annually to an entering medical student who demonstrates financial need, with first preference given to qualified students who are members of minority groups.

Learn More about Dr. Jerome Puryear Jr.:

Through his findatopdoc profile,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.