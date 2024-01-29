Annette Boggs, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A second-generation Realtor®, Annette is the driving force behind Above and Beyond Real Estate, bringing over three decades of experience in the real estate industry.

Whether working with first-time homebuyers or out-of-state investors, Annette dedicates herself to providing each individual with undivided attention. She equips them with the necessary resources, insights, and expertise to help them achieve their goals.

Annette's real estate journey began in 1986 when she entered the field as an escrow assistant. Building on this foundation, she transitioned to lending in 1991, taking on various roles such as loan processor, supervisor, and officer. These roles provided her with invaluable financial acumen and practical knowledge, which she later applied when transitioning to sales in 2006.

In the early years of her career, Annette also developed an innate understanding of the logistical and emotional challenges faced by buyers and sellers, providing her with the tools to make each real estate transaction a seamless and smooth experience.

Further attesting to her professionalism and commitment to upholding industry standards, Annette is an esteemed member of both the National Association of Realtors and the California Association of Realtors.

With her extensive local expertise, practical background, and commitment to delivering first-class service, Annette has established herself as a highly trusted professional in the industry. Over the past decade alone, she has completed more than 1,000 real estate transactions, employing her unique and effective strategic approach that emphasizes precision and transparency.

Crediting her success to observing her father's approach over the years, Annette has adopted his upfront style. Her commitment to service is reflected in the significant number of repeat clients she serves and the glowing testimonials from those who have benefited from her guidance in buying or selling property in Monterey County and its surrounding areas.

In her personal life, Annette moved to the Central Coast in 2005 and now resides in Carmel with her husband, Kevin. In her spare time, she enjoys golfing and taking short vacations.