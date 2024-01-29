Armie Diaz, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Armie is a warm-hearted realtor affiliated with Coldwell Banker Danforth in Federal Way, Washington. She strives to be a guiding beacon for both buyers and sellers on their real estate journeys. Specializing in residential real estate across Washington. Armie actively contributes to the growth, vibrancy, and well-being of the diverse communities she serves. She prioritizes her clients' best interests, providing unwavering support throughout the negotiation to contract finalization stages.

A graduate of the Philippines School of Business Administration with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Armie is a five-time business owner with extensive experience in property management for residential high-rise condominiums, townhomes, and office buildings. Her passion for real estate developed from her prosperous background in business, finance, and property management, coupled with her enjoyment of building relationships with all parties involved in her business transactions.

Motivated by her own homeownership journey, Armie is dedicated to enhancing the overall experience for others embarking on the same path. Her true joy comes from closely collaborating with families, turning their real estate aspirations into tangible realities. With Armie, buyers can access the entire MLS database of active homes, benefiting from the most robust property search on the market. Sellers, on the other hand, can obtain complementary home evaluations, market reports, and more.

Attributing her success to her extensive experience and grounded humility, Armie consistently imparts this wisdom to her daughters, urging them to stay true to their roots. Her accolades include Rookie of the Year 2018, International President Elite Award 2019, Top Producer 2019 & 2022, International President Circle Award 2020 & 2021, International President Elite 2022, and AREAA A-LIST - Top Producer 2023.

Fluent in both English and Tagalog, Armie excels in fostering effective communication with a diverse clientele, adding a delightful touch to her professional endeavors. A loving wife and mother of three, Armie enjoys spending quality time with her husband and children as they cook, bake, and follow television series together. Her youngest children are animal lovers who look to follow in their mother's footsteps as strong community figures.