Yvonne Smith, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Yvonne is a seasoned real estate broker affiliated with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Fort Wayne, Indiana. What truly motivates her is the chance to collaborate with exceptional individuals and help them achieve their homeownership dreams.

Placing her clients' satisfaction as her highest priority, Yvonne finds joy in their happiness. She recognizes the significance of a real estate expert who not only listens attentively but also possesses a profound understanding of the industry and stays ahead of the competition.

Whether guiding clients through home purchases or assisting with property sales, Yvonne strives to secure the optimal price for buyers and help sellers retain maximum equity and wealth. Leveraging her extensive network in residential mortgage lending and loan structuring, she provides clients with tailored options that align with their needs and financial objectives.

As a full-service real estate professional, Yvonne distinguishes herself by actively listening to both stated and unstated needs, ensuring her clients receive unparalleled attention and care. She believes in offering comprehensive and detailed information, keeping clients well-informed and up-to-date throughout the entire process. Additionally, she takes the time to educate her clients about the market, providing insights into its potential impact on their transactions.