Amazing Love Stories For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Brisbane, Queensland Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Why did William Shakespeare marry Anne Hathaway who was eight years older than him? Why did Napoleon, the most powerful man in France marry Josephine who he knew had many previous lovers?

How did Cassanova manage to have so many relationships without marrying? Why did many women agree to become mistresses, rather than press for - Madame de Pompadour's long-term relationship with King Louis XV is one example amongst many?

February 14th is Saint Valentine's Day, which commemorates love between people.

“Amazing Love Stories” is a unique e-book that explores the eternal question of love. What drew these people together and what pulled them apart? Was it just basic sexual attraction or something more?