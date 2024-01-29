Egypt's Pres., UN Chief Discuss Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi tackled on Monday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday ways to exerts efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

Ahmad Fahmy, Egyptian Presidential Spokesperson, conveyed in a statement that the two made their remarks in a phone discussion, focusing on the developments in the Middle East and deep concerns over the possibility of the ongoing conflict in Gaza spreading further.

Both sides also focused on regional and global endeavors, with the goal of achieving a ceasefire and facilitating a hostage exchange.

Additionally, they discussed plans to promptly dispatch substantial amounts of human aid to Gaza.

Fahmy mentioned that the two sides also affirmed on the importance of funding the UNRWA along with other UN agencies dedicated to delivering essential human aid to the Palestinians.

Al-Sisi and Guterres expressed mutual appreciation for their collaborative efforts in finding solutions, taking decisive actions, and delivering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

They are also committed to working towards a prompt resolution of the conflict.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza has been ongoing for more than 110 days, with a death toll of 26,422 martyrs and 65,087 injured, according to health officials in Gaza. (end)

mmj







MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107783419