US Muslim Rights Group Received 3,578 Complaints During Past 3 Months

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), released new civil rights data on Monday showing that it has received 3,578 complaints during the last three months of 2023 amid an ongoing wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate.

CAIR, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, such data represents a 178 percent increase in incoming complaints in the last three months of 2023 compared to a similar period the previous year.

Among this subset of complaints from October to December, employment discrimination (19 percent), hate crimes and incidents (13 percent), and education discrimination (13 percent) were the three highest reported categories.

"In the face of relentless hate and bogus smears, American Muslims, Arabs and a broad coalition of Jewish, Christian, African American, Asian Americans, and others continue calling for justice for Palestine," said CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor.

"This coalition knows the way to stop the hate is to end the apartheid, occupation, and genocide occurring in Palestine.

"Despite this disturbing wave of bias targeting the Muslim, Arab-American and Palestinian communities, we are witnessing an impressive resilience in the face of bigotry," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

On Friday, CAIR welcomed a preliminary ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the U.N.'s principal judicial body, that declares South Africa's charge of genocide against the Israeli government plausible, allows the case to proceed, and orders the Israeli government to take various measures to prevent genocidal acts and report back to the ICJ in one month.

CAIR called the numbers in its last data release in December "staggering."

In early 2023, CAIR had reported that 2022 showed the first-ever drop in incoming complaints to the organization since it started tracking data in 1995.

CAIR's previous data releases were part of our rapid response to the crisis level wave of Islamophobia in the US, and violence in Gaza. (end)

