Cabinet Reviews Details Of Terror Cell Plot, Arrests By Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The cabinet held its weekly session Monday evening highlighted various issues, among them the Interior ministry's success operation of halting a terror cell plot to launch attack on Shiite sites.

A cabinet press statement said, the ministers held their weekly meeting at Seif Palace, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, stated the cabinet was informed of the departure of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday (tomorrow), to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ministers later were briefed in details by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusif Saud Al-Sabah, about the arrest and thwarting of a plan by a terrorist cell that intended to target places of worship.

The security operation was managed by the Interior Ministry, and represented by the State Security Service, who foiled the attack and arrested members that belong to a terrorist organization, and referred them to Public Prosecution to take legal action against them.

The ministers praised efforts exerted by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Acting Minister of the Interior, and all commanders of the Ministry of the Interior, including efforts by the security services to complete the task.

On a different front, the cabinet reviewed recommendation by the Ministerial Economic Affairs Committee regarding draft laws on connecting the budgets of ministries and government departments, including draft laws regarding connecting the budgets of attached bodies, and draft laws regarding connecting the budgets of independent institutions for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

In this regard, the Council of Ministers reviewed a visual presentation presented by the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, and officials of the Ministry of Finance regarding the aforementioned draft laws, in compliance with the text of Article (140) of the Constitution, and the Council of Ministers decided to approve the draft laws and submit them to His Highness the Amir, in preparation for referring them to the National Assembly.

The cabinet also expressed thanks and appreciation for the great efforts made by the Minister of Finance, the employees of the Ministry of Finance, and the relevant government agencies to prepare draft laws.

Meanwhile, the cabinet praised Kuwaiti handball team's qualification for the 2025 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Croatia, Denmark and Norway.

In this regard, the ministers were briefed by Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and the Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Dawoud Maarafie, regarding the disbursement of financial rewards to the players for their efforts that culminated in achieving this achievement.

On another front, the cabinet listened to an explanation presented by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya about the current developments in the political field, including Arab and international arenas.

The cabinet expressed the State of Kuwait's welcome of the decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued last Friday, which called on the Israeli occupation to take all the measures to prevent the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people.

For its part, the Council of Ministers praised the step taken by the friendly Republic of South Africa in submitting that lawsuit, renewing its demands.

The cabinet also expressed deep concern regarding the decision of some donor countries to stop their aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), stressing in this regard on the important humanitarian and vital role played by the agency in providing services and meeting the basic needs of approximately 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

The Cabinet finally expressed the State of Kuwait's condemnation of the terrorist attack launched yesterday, Sunday, on a site near the Jordanian-Syrian border, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries among American service men, affirming Kuwait's firm position in its condemnation of all terrorist acts and to work collectively to stand against such actions to achieve stability in the region and the world. (end)

