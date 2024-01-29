14Th Int'l Invention Fair In Middle East Kicks Off In Kuwait Next Sunday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the 14th International Invention Fair in the Middle East (IIFME) will kick off in Kuwait Sunday February 4th with the participation of 40 countries.

In a press statement, Chairman of the Kuwait Science Club and the Organizing Committee of IIFME Talal Al-Kharafi said that the four-day event will bring together a plethora of the most regional and international scientific and invention organizations.

He hailed His Highness the Amir's patronage of the fair as a clear evidence on the Kuwaiti leadership's unlimited support to science and scientists.

Head of the IIFME fair Jury David Farooqi stated that 40 Arab and foreign countries that have submitted more than 200 inventions to the jury.

Twenty one Kuwaiti inventors are taking parting in the event with 14 inventions, representing several scientific bodies, namely the Kuwait University and the Kuwait Research Institute, Scientific Center, Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity and others, he noted.

He added that the jury comprises about 60 academics and specialists in all scientific fields.

The IIFME's first edition was held in 2007, and since then it has been raising the bar higher to become one of the largest specialized exhibition of inventions in the Middle East. (end)

