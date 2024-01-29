Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3134843 KUWAIT -- The cabinet held its weekly session and highlighted various issues, among them the Interior ministry's success operation of halting a terror cell plot to launch attack on Shiite sites.

3134819 KUWAIT -- Kuwait expressed deep concerns over the decision by several donor countries to stop their aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), underlining the agency's vital role and importance in providing services and meeting basic needs of approximately 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

3134797 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "terrorist attack" on a US military post near the Syria-Jordan borders that killed few and injured some.

3134836 KUWAIT -- Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said on Monday that the State of Kuwait takes great pride in its exemplary relations and cooperation with the United Kingdom.

3134830 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi condemned the terrorist attack on a military base near the Syrian-Jordanian borders, which lead to the killing of several American soldiers and the injury of others.

3134805 KUWAIT -- Head of Kuwait National Cyber Security Center Eng. Mohammad Bouarki met with Oliver Dowden UK's Deputy prime minister to discuss boosting cooperation in cyber security and exchange experiences to develop IT infrastructure.

3134777 RIYADH -- Kuwaiti-Saudi relations have traversed through pivotal and historical points over the course of 130 years, passing over stepping-stones that solidified and deepened relations between leadership and people alike. (end)

