Stocks Turns on Jets by End Tilray, Seabridge in Focus The TSX Composite climbed out of its hole by noon, adding 81.25 points to close Monday at 21,206.53.The Canadian dollar regained 0.24 cents at 74.57 cents U.S.Tech stocks led the parade, with Coveo Solutions up 69 cents, or 7.5%, to $9.34, while Dye & Durham picked up 85 cents, or 6.7%, to $13.68.Health-care stocks also had a banner day, with Tilray grabbing five cents, or 1.9%, to $2.64, while Bausch Health Companies triumphing 17 cents, or 1.5%, to $11.19.In gold issues, Seabridge Gold surged 62 cents, or 4.4%, to $14.59, while Wesdome Gold sprinted 20 cents, or 2.6%, to $7.91.Energy stocks backpedaled, as Nuvista sank 48 cents, or 4.4%, to $10.50, while Shawcor ditched 27 cents, or 1.6%, to $16.25.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange gained 3.13 points to end Monday at 553.99.All but one of the 12 subgroups gained ground, with information technology ahead 1.5%, health-care, up 1.1%, and gold, brighter 1%.Only energy stocks missed the party, sifting off 0.4%.ON WALLSTREETThe S&P 500 rose Monday and closed at a fresh record high as Wall Street looked toward several mega-cap tech earnings reports and the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision.The Dow Jones Industrials popped 224.02 points to close at 38,333.45.The S&P 500 index grew 36.96 points to 4,927.93, rising above its highest ever close of 4,894.16 reached Jan. 25.The NASDAQ jumped 172.68 points, or 1.1%, to 15,628.04.Stocks were little changed Monday as Wall Street looked toward several mega-cap tech earnings reports and the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision.This week marks the busiest slate of the earnings season, with 19% of the S&P 500 reporting earnings. Mega-cap tech names Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet - part of the core group of big tech companies that have led this year's rally - will be posting their results.Investors will also keep an eye on several Dow components reporting their quarterly earnings, including Boeing and MerckShares of iRobot plummeted more than 9% following news that Amazon would no longer pursue a deal to acquire the company.Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Investors are nearly certain the central bank will keep rates steady. Traders in the fed funds futures market assigned an almost 97% probability the Fed will not cut rates at the upcoming meetingPrices for the 10-year Treasury zoomed, lowering yields to 4.08% from Friday's 4.14%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices sagged $1.06 to $76.95 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $14.10 to $2,031.40.

