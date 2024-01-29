Activist Piyath Nikeshala Arrested

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Activist Piyath Nikeshala was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over allegations he had recorded a telephone conversation involving Minister Tiran Alles.

Nikeshala was arrested after being summoned by the CID to record a statement over the allegations.

A complaint had been filed against him under the Social Media Regulation Act. (Colombo Gazette)