Activist Piyath Nikeshala Arrested

Activist Piyath Nikeshala was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over allegations he had recorded a telephone conversation involving Minister Tiran Alles.
Nikeshala was arrested after being summoned by the CID to record a statement over the allegations.
A complaint had been filed against him under the Social Media Regulation Act. (Colombo Gazette)
