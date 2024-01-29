Journeyteam Announces Business Technology Summit 2024: Leverage The Leap Day To Unleash Your Business Potential

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)





JourneyTEAM , a leading Microsoft partner, is thrilled to unveil the highly-anticipated Business Technology Summit (BTS) 2024 , taking place on February 29, 2024, at the state-of-the-art EventStack Center in Salt Lake City.

Returning with an in-person format, Business Technology Summit offers business leaders, IT managers, and Microsoft product end-users a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest technological innovations. Whether you're looking to stay ahead in the AI-driven business landscape, unlock new opportunities, or enhance your Microsoft product knowledge, the Business Technology Summit is tailored to meet your needs.

Journey into a day filled with education and fresh perspectives at BTS 2024, featuring:



Invaluable Insights: Gain profound insights through keynotes and sessions into the future of business, Microsoft technologies, the ever-evolving AI landscape, and the transformative impact JourneyTEAM has had on customers like you.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Learn how to leverage technology to thrive in your market. Discover strategies to keep you ahead of the competition and drive your organization's success.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry experts, fellow professionals, and like-minded innovators to gain valuable insights and inspiration. Customer Impact: Explore impactful customer stories that highlight the tangible difference JourneyTEAM has made in various industries, showcasing the real-world effects and successes experienced by our clients.

Brian Tenney, CEO of JourneyTEAM, expressed his excitement for the upcoming Business Technology Summit 2024, stating,” We are gathering in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City on February 29th to take advantage of the extra day this year and LEAP into the future of business technology. This summit will be a great day of learning, inspiration and connection with great networking, food and swag.”

Registrants should prepare for a full day of sessions, open to all attendees, covering a wide range of emerging topics. Session highlights include:



The Efficiency Frontier: Leveraging AI for Sales and Service Automation

Fast-Track Supply Chain Excellence: Strategies for Success

Data-Driven Decision Making: Unlocking the Power of ERP and Analytics Cost-Effective ERP Strategies for SMBs: Maximizing ROI in 2024

With tracks designed to address today's toughest technology questions, the BTS event promises to help you make the most of your leap day for long-term success across your organization.

Don't miss the opportunity to make the most of 2024's extra business day. Secure your spot today at the Business Technology Summit, brought to you by JourneyTEAM.

Leverage the LEAP: One Extra Day, Countless Business Solutions

Discover how to unleash your growth potential with technology solutions specifically designed for organizations like yours. At BTS 2024, you'll gain deep insights into the future of business, Microsoft technologies, and the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This must-attend event is designed for business owners and operators who want to jump ahead and leverage a leading-edge approach to technology. Embrace technology, empower growth, and leap forward with JourneyTEAM!

About JourneyTEAM

JourneyTEAM is a trusted Microsoft provider dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the digital age. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, JourneyTEAM has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology solutions to empower organizations.