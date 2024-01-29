Hong Kong Court Orders Evergrande To Liquidate

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Evergrande Group, once the biggest property developer by sales, was ordered by a Hong Kong court to begin its liquidation process, which may take up to five years to complete.

The Shenzhen-based company had tried to buy time to implement its debt-restructuring plan and deliver more apartments to its customers since Top Shine Global, one of its creditors, filed an insolvency case against it in June 2022. It has successfully postponed its liquidation hearing seven times, but not any more on Monday.

Last June, the company said its liability reached 2.39 trillion yuan (US$333 billion). It proposed to sell its assets, including the controlling stake of its electric vehicle unit, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

On Monday, Hong Kong's High Court ordered Evergrande to be wound up. Edward Middleton and Tiffany Wong of Alvarez & Marsal Asia Ltd were appointed as liquidators of the company.



“It's time for the court to say enough is enough,” Justice Linda Chan said in the morning court session on Monday.

Evergrande chief executive Shawn Siu said the company will ensure home building projects will still be delivered despite the liquidation order.

Siu said the ruling will not affect the operations of Evergrande's onshore and offshore units.



Derek Lai, a seasoned restructuring partner and vice chair of Deloitte China, said the number of liquidation cases in China has increased in recent years while most companies tried to delay their bankruptcy by proposing their debt-restructuring plans.



But he added that it's not easy to implement these plans as the Chinese economy is still recovering. He said the unwinding of Evergrande will make investors lose confidence in other property developers' restructuring plans.

