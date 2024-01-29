Pratik Thakker Honored As Entrepreneur Of The Year By IAF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder and CEO of INSIDEA, Pratik Thakker, Receives Prestigious Recognition for His Outstanding Entrepreneurial Achievements.

- Pratik Thakker, Founder and CEO at INSIDEAMUMBAI, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant accomplishment in the business community, Pratik Thakker , the Founder and CEO of the esteemed digital solutions platform INSIDEA , has been bestowed with the esteemed IAF Awards , earning the accolade of Entrepreneur of the Year. This prestigious award celebrates leaders who showcase exceptional expertise and dedication in their respective arenas. Notably, Pratik has been recognized with this award for his exceptional leadership and innovative contributions to the sector.Pratik's journey to the pinnacle of entrepreneurial success is a narrative of relentless determination and visionary insight. His early forays into entrepreneurship as a young individual provided him with crucial insights that have shaped his approach to successful business leadership. His relocation abroad for superior career opportunities further fueled his entrepreneurial ambition, leading to the conception of a platform that effortlessly connects businesses with skilled professionals across geographical boundaries. This vision was realized with the founding of INSIDEA, aiming to forge a borderless business world where global companies can access premier digital solutions and outsource their operations to world-class talent.Under Pratik's astute leadership, INSIDEA has risen as a frontrunner in digital solutions, offering an array of services including digital marketing, customer support, virtual assistance, UI/UX, graphic design, and web/app development. Additionally, as a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, INSIDEA extends comprehensive HubSpot services to its clients.Pratik's pioneering approaches, customer-centric mindset, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in evolving INSIDEA into a trusted ally for a wide range of brands, from emerging startups to established corporations. Beginning with just four employees, the company has witnessed rapid growth, now employing over 100 professionals globally. This expansion has empowered INSIDEA to efficiently serve a varied client base across 15 countries, marking significant milestones.Upon receiving the award, Pratik expressed his deep gratitude, stating, "It is both an honor and a privilege to be acknowledged with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the IAF Awards. I strongly believe that true success is anchored in a clear vision and steadfast commitment. Success isn't just about individual achievements, but about the collective endeavors of a motivated team. This award is a tribute to the incredible team at INSIDEA, whose passion and dedication are the cornerstones of our daily triumphs."Pratik has also carved a niche for himself as a thought leader and influential figure on LinkedIn, with a following exceeding 240,000. His global influence is further highlighted by his recognition as one of the Top 100 Global LinkedIn Influencers, a reflection of his success on LinkedIn and in the wider business world.Additionally, Pratik's outstanding leadership has led to his involvement in two TED Talks, and his significant contributions to the business realm have earned him a spot in the prestigious Times 40 Under 40 list.The IAF Awards recognize Pratik Thakker's dedication to cultivating a future of work that is inclusive and accessible. His philosophy of nurturing a capable and content team echoes throughout INSIDEA's culture, where teamwork, personal growth, and professional development are central tenets. His leadership not only propels INSIDEA's growth but also fosters a culture of excellence and innovation.This honor is a testament to Pratik's unwavering dedication to excellence and his significant impact on the business world, embodying visionary leadership and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the industry.

