Fantasy Fiction Author Austin C Smith Unveils A Perilous Road, The First Installment In The Companions Of Fate Series

Embark on an Epic Quest: "A Perilous Road" Unveils a World Where Courage Defies Darkness

UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shadowlands Entertainment is thrilled to announce the release of "A Perilous Road ," a gripping medieval fantasy novel by acclaimed author Austin C Smith . This debut work introduces readers to a world of adventure, courage, and the eternal battle between good and evil.In "A Perilous Road," readers are transported to the Eastern Kingdom, where the nefarious Shadow Knight and his malevolent henchmen threaten the safety of travelers. Enter Hollis McNeill, a wealthy merchant who, faced with the imminent danger, hires a band of four valiant friends to safeguard his goods on the treacherous journey to the City of Queens. Little do the Shadow League and its minions know, they have gravely underestimated the skill and courage of this newfound fellowship."A Perilous Road" marks the beginning of the Companions of Fate series, showcasing unforgettable characters whose adventures will captivate readers across multiple installments. The second book in the series, "A Fighter's Destiny," is already in production and set to be released in the summer or fall of 2024.Austin C Smith, an avid reader of fiction and a seasoned writer since his teen years, crafted the Companions of Fate series during a four-year period between 2005 and 2009. His passion for medieval history and love of the fantasy genre shine through in the pages of "A Perilous Road."In recognition of its exceptional storytelling, "A Perilous Road" was named a finalist in the fantasy genre category of the 2023 Literary Global Book Awards. This accomplishment reflects Austin C Smith's dedication to weaving a narrative that resonates with readers and stands out in the competitive world of fantasy literature.Author Austin C Smith is not just a one-hit wonder; he has also penned "A Fighter's Destiny," the second book in the Companions of Fate series, with "A Relentless Enemy," Book III, currently in the works. Additionally, Smith has contributed short stories, including "The Last Great Battle," previously published a few years ago.Readers can explore more about Austin C Smith and his imaginative worlds by visiting his official website, shadowlandsentertainment.When asked about the primary message readers can take away from "A Perilous Road," Austin C Smith commented, "There is always a battle between good and evil raging, and each of us must choose which side we are on. Those who choose to live their lives altruistically may face hard, disappointing times, but there is always hope for a peaceful and fulfilling future. Life is not about taking, it's about giving. And my protagonists show the reader that the more you give to others, the more of you there is left over.""A Perilous Road" is available now in bookstores and online retailers. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the Companions of Fate series and embark on an epic journey of self-discovery, courage, and the triumph of good over evil.

