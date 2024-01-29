(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

renal anemia therapeutics market

is estimated to grow by USD 2.08 billion during 2023-2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.59% .

Akebia Therapeutics Inc and Amgen Inc to emerge as some of the major companies.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc offers adadustat.

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Covis Pharma GmbH, CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FibroGen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JCR Pharmaceticals Co. Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Pfizer Inc., Pharmacosmos AS, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Travere Therapeutics Inc., and Astellas Pharma Inc.. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2018

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market 2024-2028

The market is fragmented;

The growing geriatric population drives the growth.

The prevalence of chronic diseases like CKD, is high among the aging population. There is a direct relationship between aging and susceptibility to infections, as it deteriorates the immune system. Apart from the impaired functioning of the immune system, the reduced functioning of organs also increases the chances of acquiring diseases such as CKD.



The growing adoption of biosimilars is an emerging trend shaping growth.

Side effects of oral administration of renal anemia drugs is a major challenge hindering growth.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score andperformance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Segmentation by Type

The growth by the

IV segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The predominant segment is medications administered through the IV route, primarily attributed to the growing adoption and the convenience of absorption. Additionally, ferric carboxymaltose, sucrose, dextran, and other agents like ferumoxytol and isomaltoside contribute to this category.



Applications

The Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market is a dynamic landscape where medical interventions target conditions such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) through a range of treatments. Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs), including Darbepoetin Alfa and Epoetin Alfa, play a pivotal role in managing anemia associated with renal diseases. Innovative therapies like Roxadustat, a Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase (HIF-PH) Inhibitor, showcase advancements in addressing anemia linked to CKD. Iron Supplements, both intravenous and oral, are essential components, alongside Ferric Citrate and Ferric Gluconate, contributing to comprehensive anemia management. The market encompasses diverse modalities, from Hemodialysis to Peritoneal Dialysis, recognizing the significance of tailored approaches.



