Global Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2024-2028

The endoscopic closure devices market is forecasted to grow by USD 702.36 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. The report on the endoscopic closure devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with growing target population, and growing demand for MI procedures.

The endoscopic closure devices market is segmented as below:



By Product



Endoscopic closure systems

Endoscopic clips Others

By End-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers Others

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the technological advances in endoscopic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the endoscopic closure devices market growth during the next few years. Also, paradigm shift toward adoption of robotics in endoscopic surgeries and rise in integration of imaging technologies in endoscopic closure devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the endoscopic closure devices market covers the following areas:



Endoscopic closure devices market sizing

Endoscopic closure devices market forecast Endoscopic closure devices market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Abbott Laboratories

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

AHM Grup

Ambu AS

B SE

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Carmonja GmbH

Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co.

Cook Group Inc.

Endocor GmbH and Co. KG

Haemonetics Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

STERIS plc

Teleflex Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc. Era Endoscopy Srl

